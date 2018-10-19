A 28-year-old woman was recovering from serious dog bite puncture wounds and her Foxhound remained in critical condition at an animal hospital Friday, one day after both were attacked by a group of dogs in the Rockville area, Montgomery County police said.

Officials on Friday released further details about the attack that happened in the 12700 block of Robindale Drive about 5 p.m. Thursday. Officials initially mistakenly identified the victim as a 15-year-old girl.

Police said the woman, whom they did not publicly identify, was walking 7-year-old dog when she heard a pack of dogs barking inside a gated yard and crossed the street to avoid them. The dogs somehow escaped and attacked before the victim could flee toward the porch of a nearby residence, police said.

When police and animal control officers arrived, they found the woman had sustained a lower leg wound and her Foxhound, named Addie, bleeding from the abdomen, police said.

As officers interviewed the victim, several dogs attacked the victim and her dog again until officers could restrain them.

The woman was treated at a hospital for multiple severe bite wounds and then released Thursday night, police said.

Her dog was taken to an emergency animal clinic where and treated for multiple life-threatening puncture wounds, lacerations, police said.

Officials said five Pit Bull mixed breed dogs were seized and declared “dangerous” under Chapter 5 of the county code. The dogs will remain in custody as police continue to investigate.