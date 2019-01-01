A man described as a bystander was critically wounded in one of five separate shootings in the District on the first day of the New Year, according to D.C. police. Another of the day’s shooting victims was also critically wounded.

About 12:35 a.m., a man was wounded in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SW, in Bellevue. Another shooting occurred about 2:50 p.m. in the 2000 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE, near Brookland. In both cases, police said, the injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

A woman who apparently lives nearby posted a Twitter message, reporting “a very frightening start to the New Year after a shooting on our street. We were about to walk out the door to take our toddler to the park.”

A shooting about 12:20 p.m. on Kennedy Street NW near North Capitol Street left a man in critical condition.

In that shooting, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said, two groups got into a dispute and someone fired. “It appears the victim may have been an unintended target who was visiting one of the local establishments,” he said.

On Tuesday night, two more shootings were reported.

One was about 8 p.m. in the 700 block of N Street NW.

The site is near the Shaw and Mount Vernon Square neighborhoods.

Within an hour, the second was reported in the 4200 block of Barnaby Road SE. That victim was in critical condition, according to authorities.

Newsham said that police had only a scant description of the assailant but that detectives were questioning two people. He also said area businesses may have surveillance video that might be helpful.

The District finished 2018 with 160 homicides, nearly 40 percent more than the 116 in 2017.