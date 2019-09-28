Tweets posted Friday night offered vivid responses from people who appeared to have witnessed the firing there, or had come close to it.

“I was on the bus at the corner of this,” one read. “A woman yelled for everyone to get down and we laid in the floor of the bus.

“I was right next to a terrified mother covering her daughter,” the tweet said.

According to preliminary information from police, the triple shooting occurred around 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Simms Place NE.

The victims were described as three men, and all were said to be conscious and breathing after being wounded. Police said they were looking for someone in a hooded sweatshirt and jeans. The jeans were light colored, the police said, and the sweatshirt was dark.

About three hours earlier, the juvenile victim was shot in the 200 block of Savannah Street SE, according to police. They gave the description of a possible attacker as black, male, about 25 to 35 years old and about six feet two inches. They said he had a dark complexion, was thin and wore Nike athletic shoes and dark jeans.

Another shooting was reported in the 200 block of K Street NE.

In the Columbia Heights area, three tweets indicated that gunshots were fired at 14th Street and Columbia Road. Police indicated that reports of gunfire also came from more than a half mile away in the 3600 block of 16th Street NW, which is near the boundary between Columbia Heights and Mount Pleasant. It was not clear if these were separate incidents.

