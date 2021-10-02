By Clarence Williams and Martin Weil Today at 12:30 a.m. EDTBy Clarence Williams and Martin Weil Today at 12:30 a.m. EDTShare this storyFive people were shot and at least one was critically wounded in a single incident in the District late Friday night.One person was unconscious and not breathing after the outbreak of gunfire in the unit block of Forrester Street SW, according to Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman. Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightFour other adults were reported to be conscious and breathing, Carew said.Forrester Street is in the Bellevue area, close to the District’s southern tip. GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...