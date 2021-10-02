Of those wounded, one was a woman and the other three were men.
No motive was known immediately in the attack, and little information was available about the circumstances.
The shooting came at a time of rising concern about an increasing toll of homicides in the District, which have increased by almost 10 percent over last year at this time.
It occurred only hours after city officials announced that they have extended a summer crime prevention initiative into the fall.
One aim of the plan is to keep police attention focused on neighborhoods where residents consider themselves particularly beset by violence.
Forrester Street is in the Bellevue area, close to the District’s southern tip. It is lined with two-story brick apartment houses.
The Bellevue area is just to the west of the Washington Highlands area, one of those parts of the District where officials said they intend to continue to focus crime-fighting resources
In an interview at the scene early Saturday, Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) said he is concerned about the number of women and children being struck as large numbers of bullets are sprayed in residential neighborhoods.
Some attacks have left evidence of 30 or more shots.
“That’s why you have a situation where five people hit,” he said. “It’s just scary man.”
He said the city still has “a very long way to go end gun violence,” and called the shooting “a very sad night for the residents here in Bellevue.”