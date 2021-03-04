Five people were shot Thursday afternoon when police said a man armed with a gun opened fire at a 7-Eleven parking lot in the Bellevue neighborhood of Southwest Washington.

None of the victims suffered injuries believed to be life threatening, police said. The wounded included two women and three men.

The shooting occurred a few minutes before 5 p.m. outside a 7-Eleven store in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SW. The store is on wedge-shaped property also bordered by South Capitol Street SE and Atlantic Avenue SW.

Police said two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, two others were taken to hospitals in private vehicles and a fifth sought treatment at a nearby fire station. No arrests have been made.

In November, the area near the same 7-Eleven store was the scene of another shooting in which a wounded man collapsed in the parking lot.

Police at the time said the suspected assailant returned as firefighters were treating the patient and opened fire, striking a woman, a firefighter and a firetruck. None of those injuries were serious.