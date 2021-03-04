Police said two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, two others were taken to hospitals in private vehicles and a fifth sought treatment at a nearby fire station. No arrests have been made.
In November, the area near the same 7-Eleven store was the scene of another shooting in which a wounded man collapsed in the parking lot.
Police at the time said the suspected assailant returned as firefighters were treating the patient and opened fire, striking a woman, a firefighter and a firetruck. None of those injuries were serious.