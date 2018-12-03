Five suspects have been charged with mob killing in the death of a 24-year-old Manassas City man in August, police announced Monday.

A Prince William County grand jury indicted three adults and two juveniles Monday with the little-used charge of “lynching,” which is defined in Virginia as any act of violence by a group of people that results in someone’s death.

Manassas City Police found 24-year-old Reynaldo Eliazar Araujo suffering from a gunshot wound in a home in the 10000 block of Massie Street shortly after 2 a.m. on Aug. 30, police said. There were bullet holes in the door of the home as well.

Araujo was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released any information to indicate the victim was hanged. They did not immediately respond to requests for comment clarifying why the suspects were charged with lynching.

Those indicted Monday were Terrence Tyrese Martin, 18, of Manassas; Ebelin Jojana Lopez, 19, of Manassas; Seni Jimenez Blanco, 19, of Manassas Park; and two 17-year-old juveniles. Police said the juveniles will be tried as adults.