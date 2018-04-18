No fire is routine. But what seemed striking about this fire is that it appears to be blazing away on a residential street with nobody there to gape or gawk or stare.

That is the message given by photographs at any rate.

The fire broke out in late afternoon in the 4400 block of Clay Street NE, according to the DC Fire and EMS department.

Nobody was home when firefighters arrived, the department said. It was not clear who called the fire department.

No injuries were reported.

But flame and smoke greeted arriving firefighters.

The cause is under investigation.