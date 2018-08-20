Flames leap early Monday from the roof of a house on North Capitol Street NW a block north of New York Avenue. (DC Fire Department photo)

Flames leaped from the roofs of houses early Monday morning as a fire broke out just up the street from a major Northwest Washington intersection.

The fire broke out around midnight in two rowhouses in the 1300 block of North Capitol Street, NW, about two blocks north of the intersection of New York Avenue and North Capitol, according to the D.C. Fire and EMS Department.

The fire appeared to be in houses at the corner of North Capitol and O Street NW.

Firefighters confined the blaze to roof decks and storage structures, the fire department said. However, six adults and five children were displaced, authorities said.

No cause for the blaze was known immediately.