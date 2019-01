A fire at an industrial recycling center tore through the roof Saturday night in Prince George’s County. (Prince George’s fire department photo)

A blaze engulfed a recycling center in Prince George’s County on Saturday night, authorities said.

The fire broke out in a 12,000 square foot building in the 5600 block of Columbia Park Road, said Mark E. Brady, spokesman for the county fire department.

He said firefighters were evacuated from the inside of the building and were fighting the blaze from outside.

The site is in a warehouse and industrial section of the Cheverly area, just south of Route 50.