A Florida man told authorities that he rammed a car into a barrier at the White House on Monday to alert Secret Service agents that people were chasing him, according to court documents.

About 1:40 p.m. Monday, William J. Phinizy drove a white Chrysler with a Florida license plate into a barrier in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NW, according to an affidavit from a U.S. Secret Service agent filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Phinizy, 49, of Florida City, told the agent that “he was trying to get away from the people that were chasing him,” the affidavit said, and that “this was his last hope.” The driver also thought “he had bugs inside of him,” according to the affidavit.

After his arrest, Phinizy told agents that he was an Army veteran with PTSD who had visited hospitals in Florida before trying to speak with law enforcement at an FBI facility in North Carolina and at the Pentagon, the affidavit said.

“He said he knew that crashing into the White House vehicle gate would make a statement, and that he did it on purpose,” according to the affidavit. “He did not want to hurt anyone, but . . . he wanted to speak with USSS personnel because he thought they would keep him safe from the people following him.”

A spent .50-caliber round was found in Phinizy’s vehicle, according to the court documents.

No information about charges filed against Phinizy was immediately available. He was held pending a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.