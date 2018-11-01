A 58-year-old Florida woman died Wednesday along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in a crash, officials said.

Her name was not released, pending the notification of her family.

The U.S. Park Police said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Route 197 in the Laurel area. Rescuers found the vehicle overturned near a wooded area.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation found there was “no obvious reason for the crash,” park police said in a statement. The crash remains under investigation.