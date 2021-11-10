Shearin sent explicit pictures before he chose a location to meet, where investigators arrested him when he arrived, police said.
Detectives also charged him with two counts of use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children and one count of attempted indecent liberties, police said. Shearin is being held without bond at the Adult Detention Center, officials said.
Loudoun school officials notified parents from Tuscarora and Heritage high schools, where Shearin coached freshman and junior varsity basketball, of the arrest in an email. School officials said that Shearin no longer works for the school system and school officials are cooperating with police.