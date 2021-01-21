Four Maryland men have been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a food mart worker, Prince George’s County police said Thursday in a news release.

Police arrived around 1 p.m. Monday at a food mart in the 12500 block of Livingston Road in Fort Washington to investigate a reported robbery. They found John Woo Jang, 66, of Laurel, with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Jang, an employee of the food mart, died at the scene.

Police have charged Andron Wood, 37; Keionta Hagens, 40; Thaddeus Lamont Wills, 47; and Quasean Reeves, 27, with first-degree murder and other counts. All four men live in Waldorf, according to police, and Hagens, Wills and Reeves live on the same block.

Reeves and Wood are being held without bond in Prince George’s County, and Wills and Hagen are being held without bond in Charles County, police said.