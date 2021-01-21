Police have charged Andron Wood, 37; Keionta Hagens, 40; Thaddeus Lamont Wills, 47; and Quasean Reeves, 27, with first-degree murder and other counts. All four men live in Waldorf, according to police, and Hagens, Wills and Reeves live on the same block.
Reeves and Wood are being held without bond in Prince George’s County, and Wills and Hagen are being held without bond in Charles County, police said.
