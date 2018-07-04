Around lunch hour on most weekdays, Washington consumes the food sold from vending trucks on downtown streets. On Tuesday it was a food truck itself that was consumed, by fire.

A truck was severely damaged by fire in the 300 block of E Street SW, according to the D.C. Fire and EMS department. One person from the truck was treated for minor injuries, the department said.

“That was a scary lunch break” someone said in a comment posted on the fire depatment’s Twitter feed.

It was not clear what caused the fire. Investigators were looking into it Tuesday afternoon, the department said.

It was not immediately clear who owned the truck or what food it sold.