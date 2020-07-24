It was humid. Sticky. Clammy. Close. It suggested the sort of vaporous, enveloping moisture often associated with the swamps.

Light rain fell Friday morning. Fog and mist, also suggestive of damp climes, draped themselves about. But Friday’s 0.43 inches of precipitation, numerically respectable, could scarcely stand comparison with Thursday night.

That was when Washington’s baseball season began. The first game of a virus-delayed season got underway and went on for several innings. Then an oppressively humid summer night in the city transformed itself into a kind of cataclysm that suggested some atmospheric dam had burst.

In a single hour, almost two inches of rain fell at Reagan National Airport, amid formidable and frequent flashes of lightning.

At Nationals Park, for the home team Washington Nationals, the torrent turned up at an inopportune time and place. With the game having progressed no further than the sixth inning, the Yankees and nature combined for an insurmountable lead.

The storm-shortened game became a waterlogged loss for the Washington side.

In Alexandria, on the Potomac River just south of National Airport, even more rain may have fallen than in Washington. It caused trouble. Rain amounted to two to three inches in a half-hour, and resulted in flash flooding, Alexandria officials said Friday night. Water overflowed even in places not normally prone to flood, officials reported.

A full day after the deluge, the city reminded residents to be alert to impassable roads, power outages, indoor sewer backups and other flood-related issues.