“It was only 8 weeks ago that Erik Gutshall received this diagnosis, leaving us too quickly but peacefully today surrounded in love by his family,” the post read.
Gutshall was elected to the all-Democratic panel in 2017, but stepped away from day-to-day board duties in February following his diagnosis.
Board Chair Libby Garvey said her colleagues were devastated by Gutshall’s passing and the loss of a budding public servant who knew Arlington well and committed himself to his county.
“We are all heartbroken and that is absolutely true,” Garvey said in a tearful interview. “He was just coming to his own as an elected official.
“He knew the community well and cared a lot about it,” Garvey said.
Gutshall owned Clarendon Home Services, a residential home improvement firm. He previously served on the county’s planning commission.
On the Arlington board, Gutshall was known for his advocacy for creating more “missing middle” housing.
Among those sending condolences to Gutshall’s family was Jill Caiazzo, chair of the Arlington Democrats, who in an email called him a “true servant-leader who always put the needs of the Arlington community first.”
She also shared a note that Gutshall had written.
“My time in office has been the fulfillment of a dream,” he wrote. “And I can’t thank you, my fellow Democrats, nearly enough for continuing to inspire me during even the most difficult of times.”
Gutshall and his wife have three daughters, according to the Arlington County website.