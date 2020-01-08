He had those checks made payable to Navy Federal Credit Union, where he and his wife had opened a personal account in 2014, according to court filings.

Authorities charged him Aug. 30 in Washington and said the scheme began in February 2017.

Mohammed worked as a manager since 2015 at the bank branch near the intersection of Quaker Lane and King Street, where he started as a teller 10 years ago and later became a personal banker.

He targeted customers who had enough money that his unauthorized withdrawals would not attract notice and used the customers’ personal identification information, such as driver's license numbers, kept in bank records, according to the filings.

Court papers did not explain what Mohammed, who has lived in the District and Northern Virginia, used the money for but said he spent or used virtually all of it.