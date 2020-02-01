Kabongo, 64, pleaded guilty to his crimes in January and faces a trial in March that will weigh his mental-illness claims. The former driver abused the students — three of whom were nonverbal — in 2018 while his bus was stopped along routes in Montgomery County. Two of the victims were abused at least twice, on different days, according to Kabongo’s plea hearing Jan. 9.

One of the victims, 12 years old at the time, travels in a seat harness. Another, 18 at the time, has a rare disorder that diminishes intellectual and muscular development. She can be seen on bus surveillance video initially smiling and laughing when Kabongo approached — before her expressions turned to groans of pain, prosecutors said in court.

In several of the attacks, Kabongo waited for his aide to temporarily leave the bus to help a disembarking student. Then, he quickly got up to the victims’ seats. Other students were still on the bus during at least two of the assaults, prosecutors said in court hearings.

If Kabongo prevails at his March trial, he probably would be committed to the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center, a maximum-security facility in Jessup, Md. If prosecutors prevail, Kabongo faces up to 40 years in a Maryland prison.

The case alarmed parents in Maryland’s largest school system, who have questioned how Kabongo — known as “Mr. Steve” — could have molested some of the system’s most vulnerable children without being noticed. He drove Montgomery children, mainly those with special needs, for more than a decade.

Since the case came to light, parents of students with special needs have called on school officials to increase safety measures, including installing interior surveillance cameras in more buses. At the time, three-quarters of the school district’s buses had those cameras.

Now, all buses — a fleet of 1,378 — have four interior cameras designed for observation, school officials said. Surveillance video is not monitored in real time, but spot-checks are done, said school system spokeswoman Gboyinde Onijala. The checks are made with greater frequency for buses that transport nonverbal students, she said.

Some parents pressed the school system to buy equipment that would store recorded video longer. In the Kabongo case, only a limited amount of video was available for evaluation.

Investigators began looking at video from his buses in August 2018 and found instances of abuse dating to May 29, 2018. Court records indicate that at least three of the victims have such limited communication abilities that the incidents may have come to light only because of the video evidence.

“I’m still concerned that there are other victims that we have not been able to identify because the recording does not go back far enough in time,” said Julie Reiley, a parent and special-education advocate in Montgomery County.

Maria Blaeuer, chair of the special-education committee of the countywide council of parent-teacher associations, said school officials should rethink how long recordings are kept for buses that transport students with special needs.

The bus cameras used in Montgomery generally preserve video for 20 to 30 days before it is recorded over. In summer, when routes are shorter and some buses are not used, there is a longer period before rerecording.

“For kids with significant needs, 30 days seems inadequate,” she said, pointing out that changes in behavior in nonverbal children are often the first sign that something is wrong. “It takes some investigating, and 30 days doesn’t give you the time to do that,” she said.

In court in January, Kabongo pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of sexual abuse of a minor. His criminal insanity trial is set to start March 17.

Under state law, people can be deemed “not criminally responsible” if mental illness kept them from realizing that they were breaking the law or kept them from conforming their “conduct to the requirements of law.”

But if the former driver and his attorney assert that mental illness prevented him from understanding his actions, they will have to contend with evidence suggesting Kabongo knew he had done something wrong. Just days after learning his conduct was being questioned, according to court records, Kabongo booked a plane ticket, for himself only, to the West African nation of Togo.

James Shalleck, Kabongo’s attorney, declined to discuss details of the case, other than to note what he has said in court: He retained a forensic psychiatrist who evaluated Kabongo and who will testify that Kabongo was not criminally responsible at the time of the incidents.

Prosecutors view Kabongo’s mental state differently.

According to court filings, a psychiatrist who works for Maryland’s Behavioral Health Administration said that, when she evaluated Kabongo, she believed he was faking psychiatric symptoms. “The defendant was aware of the criminality of his behavior,” two assistant state’s attorneys, Elizabeth Haynos and Brian Rubinstein, wrote in court papers, citing the opinions of the state doctor.

Kabongo “fabricated his self-report of a ‘blackout,’ as well as auditory and visual hallucinations,” the prosecutors wrote.

The case against Kabongo emerged July 31, 2018. One of the victims departed her bus without the smile her mother had come to expect. When they got home, the girl told her mother that the driver had touched her on private areas of her body. That same day, police were told about the allegations and launched their investigation.

The girl, who has autism, was brought in to talk with a social worker, according to court records. She spoke about the inappropriate touching and pointed to areas of her body, according to court proceedings. She also drew a picture of herself and the bus driver, with tears coming from her eyes on the picture, according to court documents.

Investigators looked at interior surveillance video on Kabongo’s bus from July 31. It recorded the girl screaming as she tried to move away from him. The video also showed Kabongo abusing a different student the same day.

In that assault, Kabongo could be seen walking up to an older student, leaning into her and molesting her. Authorities spoke with the victim, who has autism and limited communication ability, according to court proceedings. She was able to point to a photo of Kabongo and to an area of her body, authorities said.

Detectives also examined video recordings from other days. They discovered two more victims.

On July 9, 2018, and July 10, 2018, according to the recordings, Kabongo could be seen abusing an 18-year-old victim. Investigators found that on May 29, 2018, and June 13, 2018, Kabongo abused a 12-year-old girl. Authorities tried to speak with the students.

Because of their disabilities, both were “unable to communicate with the social worker,” Haynos said in court.

Montgomery County school system officials declined to comment on the specifics of the case in January. In the past, Montgomery Schools Superintendent Jack R. Smith has expressed anger and disappointment. “Abusing a position of trust and authority to take advantage of the most vulnerable among us is despicable,” he said in 2018.

“We remain committed to ensuring the safety of all of our students on our buses and in our schools,” said Onijala, the schools spokeswoman.

Following the Kabongo case, drivers meet with teachers or teacher assistants to better understand the students they transport. They make a practice of introducing themselves to families and providing contact information.

On the road, drivers and bus attendants are expected to stay aboard the bus unless they are helping students get on or off. If parents or caregivers fail to meet the bus and cannot be contacted, drivers or attendants call the school system’s transportation depot for guidance.