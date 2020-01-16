McKenzie pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud in May for her role in the scheme, which ran between 2015 and 2017, prosecutors said.

Investigators said McKenzie worked as a family support worker at Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington, where she handled files for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Prosecutors said McKenzie and others recruited family members, friends and neighbors to pose as tenants at risk of eviction or as landlords to claim financial assistance on fraudulent applications.

Catholic Charities hired an independent auditor to review files after it received an anonymous tip and discovered 42 assistance files processed by McKenzie that led to checks being issued for a total of $234,249, prosecutors said.

The organization contacted law enforcement officials, who launched an investigation that revealed McKenzie created the files using forgeries from legitimate documents and used manufactured supporting documentation to seek approval for the payments, officials said.

Payments were then remitted to individuals who posed as tenants or landlords, prosecutors said.