A former CIA case officer long suspected in the intelligence community of being a devastating mole for the Chinese government admitted Wednesday he conspired to commit espionage in that country. But no evidence was produced that Jerry Chun Shing Lee shared any information.

Lee, a 54-year-old Hong Kong native and U.S. Army veteran who served in the CIA for 13 years, faces up to life in prison. But because the guilty plea he entered in federal court in Alexandria describes the information involved as “secret” rather than “top secret,” his recommended sentence will be significantly lower. He had been set to go to trial this week.

“I conspired to gather and send secret level information to PRC, the government of PRC,” Lee told Judge T.S. Ellis III.

Intelligence officials still suspect Lee is responsible for compromising CIA sources in China, some of whom were killed, according to former U.S. officials. But both intelligence and law enforcement officials have expressed doubt since his arrest last year that they would ever be able to prove Lee was behind the collapse of the CIA’s network of assets in China. There are some who think there may be another explanation for how the CIA’s covert communication system was breached.

With his plea, the case against Lee will remain shrouded in mystery. Over a dozen hearings over the last year were closed to the public. Most court records in the case are sealed.

The public case against Lee, who at one point lived in Northern Virginia, has always been circumstantial. He was compiling and keeping information China wanted while at the same time receiving large sums of money, according to court papers. He lied about both his finances and his travel history in interviews with American authorities.



This undated photo provided by the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office shows Jerry Chun Shing Lee. The former CIA officer charged with conspiring to deliver secrets is scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing Wednesday afternoon, May 1, 2019, in federal court in Alexandria, La. (Alexandria Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Eventually he admitted he had received assignments from Chinese spies and compiled information they requested but maintained he had never given the documents to them.

“He got himself into a bad spot in China and he got out of it,” defense attorney Ed MacMahon said outside court. He said “there was never any claim that Mr. Lee was responsible for getting anyone killed.”

A case officer tasked with engaging foreign officials, Lee left the CIA in 2007 and tried his luck in tobacco importation. But he was not successful. In 2010, according to court documents, two Chinese spies approached Lee in Shenzhen and offered him $100,000 cash in exchange for his cooperation. They added that they would take care of him for life.

Over the next year, Lee received assignments and gifts through a business associate from the people he called “our friends in China,” according to court records. On his laptop, he compiled information on CIA operation sites, prosecutors say, and he sketched a floor plan of a CIA facility no longer in use. He kept two books of handwritten notes on CIA asset meetings and locations, numbers, names, and facilities, along with a thumb drive that answered questions posed by the Chinese, according to filings.

The information in the notebooks dated back to 2004, according to the statement of facts. Prosecutors would not say if Lee was working in China at that point.

In 2011, an FBI informant in China told his American handlers that everyone he knew that helped the U.S. government was either dead or now working for the Chinese, a former U.S. official with knowledge of the events previously told The Washington Post.

Suspicious, law enforcement lured Lee to the United States in 2012 with a fake offer to return to the CIA. They found the notebooks and thumb drive in his luggage, according to court documents. He lied to the CIA about how much money was in his bank account and when he was last in China, prosecutors say. He allegedly lied to the FBI about keeping the notebooks. But he admitted nothing, and he returned to Hong Kong a year later.

“Long time no see,” the Chinese spies emailed Lee in 2013, authorities said in court papers, questioning why they hadn’t seen his daughter’s “grade book for a few months.”

A few months later, a former CIA officer said she had been approached by Chinese spies and asked details about location where she worked and assets she had handled. Lee had that information and had been asked about it by the Chinese, according to prosecutors.

Lee is one of three former intelligence operatives accused of spying for China in the past two years. Former CIA and Defense Intelligence Agency officer Kevin Mallory was found guilty at a trial last year and will be sentenced in May. Former DIA officer Ron Hansen pleaded guilty in March and is serving a 15-year prison sentence.

The case against Mallory was easier to prove because he gave law enforcement a phone he had used to communicate with the Chinese. On it were records of the classified information he sent along with his requests for payment. Hansen was arrested in a sting operation after telling a former DIA colleague the Chinese would pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for military secrets.

Both had approached law enforcement on their own, claiming they were stringing the Chinese along as freelance triple agents.

