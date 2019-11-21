What he told the Chinese in response is still unclear. Lee insists that he never handed over the secrets he collected for his Chinese handlers, and prosecutors were unable to prove otherwise. But they say in a sentencing memorandum it is “all but certain” that some classified information was disclosed, although “we can never be sure of exactly how much.”

Lee disputed that assumption through defense attorneys. While he admits he wrote up details on CIA operations, including identifying details on assets, he denies sharing them with his Chinese handlers.

There is no claim Lee caused direct harm; his lawyers say they were told “no damage assessment existed or would be performed.”

Some intelligence officials still suspect Lee is responsible for the collapse of the CIA’s spy network in China, when assets began dying or defecting to the Chinese en masse. But there are some who think there may be another explanation for how the CIA’s covert communication system was breached, and law enforcement was unable to prove otherwise.

“Had the Government ever possessed proof that Mr. Lee gave any classified information to the Chinese, it certainly would have charged him with actual transmission of national defense information,” his lawyers write in their memorandum.

In letters to the court, family and friends expressed shock and disbelief at Lee’s crime, describing him as a patriotic and modest family man devoted to his parents, wife and two daughters.

A naturalized U.S. citizen from Hong Kong and an Army veteran, Lee served as a CIA case officer from 1994 to 2007. After briefly working for a Japanese tobacco company and getting fired, in 2010 he started his own tobacco firm. He partnered with a former Hong Kong detective with ties to Chinese intelligence.

At a private dinner that year in Shenzhen, China, Lee was approached by two Chinese operatives, a younger and older man who both introduced themselves as “Mr. Li.” His partner left them alone. The two men said they knew about Lee’s work for the CIA in China and offered to take care of him “for life” in exchange for national defense information, starting with $100,000 and a cellphone.

Lee reported the approach to an old CIA colleague — but not the offer of payment for information.

For the next few years, Lee compiled secret information requested by the Chinese operatives, including the locations that officers with certain experience were assigned and the time and location of a sensitive operation. He drew a sketch of the floor plan of an overseas CIA facility no longer in use.

The Lis set up a Yahoo account in China to communicate with Lee, according to prosecutors, and accessed it regularly. In January 2013, a message was posted saying “long time no see” and asking about Lee’s daughter’s “recent grade book.”

In early 2012, Lee’s former CIA colleague urged him to reapply to the agency. It was a ruse to bring him back to the United States for questioning. It worked; Lee had several interviews with the CIA over the next year, during which he repeatedly lied about his interactions with Chinese intelligence. He also claimed his tobacco company was doing well, when in reality it was failing.

During one trip, FBI agents searched Lee’s hotel room and found a notebook that included intelligence from CIA assets, assets’ true names, and some locations and numbers.

Defense attorneys say the information could only be deciphered “after months of mining the contents of classified cables dating back to 2002.”