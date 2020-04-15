Glen’s attorney did not respond to an interview request; no one answered the phone at Glen’s home.
Police said the abuse incident occurred Dec. 29 at the Sasha Bruce Youthwork emergency shelter in the 1000 block of Maryland Avenue NE. Authorities said a staff member who learned of the incident contacted the D.C. Youth and Family Services Division.
The arrest affidavit says Glen approached the girl as she was taking a shower and later met her in a room, where the sexual abuse occurred. The affidavit says Glen and the girl exchanged messages on Instagram before and after the incident.
The girl told a police detective that she did not know the man’s real name, but she provided an Instagram handle. She told police that the man was a counselor and that while in the shelter, “she would have to do what he told her to do.”
Officials at Sasha Bruce told police that Glen had been fired before his arrest, after he had allegedly obtained the phone number of another youth at the facility, according to the affidavit.
Police said Glen had been hired in June. His job description, according to police, was listed as “occasional worker” and his duties included supervising clients, tending to the front office, enforcing rules, keeping people safe and providing “crisis intervention and on-site counseling.”
A call to Sasha Bruce was referred to a media representative, who did not respond to an email seeking comment.