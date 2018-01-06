A 33-year-old former teacher at a D.C. charter school has been arrested and charged with first-degree child sexual abuse after being extradited from Great Britain, D.C. police said Saturday.

Police said Robert Leach, who lived in Silver Spring, had fled the country after the abuse allegations were made in 2014. After he was found in England, he was extradited and charged Friday, police said.

The alleged abuse took place between 2011 and 2013 at various locations throughout the District, police said. Authorities did not identify the charter school by name, but said it was located on the 2000 block of 13th Street in Northwest Washington. A check of online records indicated that Meridian Public Charter School is located at 2120 13th Street NW. The current head of the school, Candice Bobo, did not respond to calls and emails, but according to the school’s 2011-2012 annual report, a man named Robert Leach was listed as a mathematics teacher in the middle school. Leach is also listed as a staff member in a 2013-2014 report by the school.