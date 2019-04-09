A man brings flowers Tuesday to a firehouse in the Bronx to honor Christopher A. Slutman, a 15-year department veteran who was among three American service members killed Monday by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Ever since he was a child accompanying his father to work at a fire station in Prince George’s County, climbing over the engines and carrying his dad’s helmet, Christopher A. Slutman knew he wanted to be a firefighter.

But his childhood dreams were bigger than suburban Maryland, and even bigger than the nation’s capital.

He wanted to go to New York City.

“Every kid who wants to be a firefighter that wants to be in a big city, they want to be in New York,” said Dabney Hudson, a close friend who shared a beach house with Slutman and served with him in the D.C. fire department before Slutman went off to New York. “It’s like going to the major leagues. It’s something Chris always wanted to do.”

Slutman realized his dream in 2004, when after three years as a firefighter in the District, he was hired in New York. He also was a Marine, having enlisted after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, again following in the footsteps of his father and his maternal grandfather, both of whom served in the military. His father enlisted in the Marines near the end of the Vietnam War; his grandfather was shot down over Germany in World War II.

Slutman, 43, died Monday along with two other Marines in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan. The staff sergeant leaves behind his wife, Shannon, and their three daughters, McKenna, 10, Kenley, 8, and Weslynn, 4. One of his brothers, Bryan, is a firefighter in the District assigned to Truck 4 on New Jersey Avenue in Northwest.



Slutman, shown in a Fire Department of New York portrait, also served as a firefighter in Washington and Kentland, Md. (Fire Department of New York via AP) (Fire Department of New York/AP)

His father, Fletcher Slutman, 67, said that when Christopher and Bryan were children, they saw him dress as a firefighter and often went with him on the job, learning the profession and getting to know his colleagues. Of Christopher, the elder Slutman said: “He knew he wanted to be a firefighter, and he knew he wanted to be in New York. He had a great amount of courage. He was a great brother to his family and a great child. He would help everybody.”

Slutman graduated from Frederick Douglass High School in Upper Marlboro, and in 2000 he joined the Kentland Volunteer Fire Department, near where he grew up in Prince George’s County. He was hired by D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services in 2001 and served on Engine 9 at 16th and U streets until he left for New York in 2004.

Slutman said his son traveled to New York and studied hard for what is considered one of the most difficult fire department exams. “It was very tough,” his father said. “He was very happy.”

He was assigned to Ladder 17 in the South Bronx and later Ladder 27 in the Bronx. In 2014, he was awarded a medal for dragging an unconscious woman out a smoke-filled bathroom of a seventh-floor apartment of a 13-story building, saving her life.

Hudson recalled his friend’s reaction: “Chris just shrugged it off — ‘It was just my job.’ ’’

On Tuesday, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) and Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro recalled the award as they hailed Slutman as a hero — considered the 1,152nd New York City firefighter to die in the line of duty.

“We are now as a city in mourning once again for a fallen hero,” de Blasio said in a statement.

Hudson, Slutman’s friend, first met Slutman at the Kentland station. Both became firefighters in the District, though their paths rarely crossed professionally. Hudson, now the labor union president, worked east of the Anacostia; Slutman spent his career in Northwest. The two shared a beach house in Dewey, Del., where firefighters hung out on hot summer days, and where Slutman met his wife.

“Chris was a genuinely good guy,” Hudson recalled. “He was a very hard worker, and dedicated to his job, serving the people of the city and his country. Everything he did, he did 100 percent. He made people better by being around him.”

Slutman is considered a lifetime member of the volunteer company in Kentland. Kentland Lt. Jonathan Clifford, who knew Slutman, said that “not only did Chris serve his fellow citizens here, he served all Americans from abroad. He died dedicating his life to service. He was a great fireman and a great Marine.”

Missy Ryan contributed to this report.