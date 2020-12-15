“I ran into the wrong people,” Pope told a judge in Alexandria federal court. “It was a terrible mistake I made.”
Like Pope, his supplier and co-defendant, Ronald Gorham, spent years in prison for murder but had gotten clean and found a good job before beginning to deal opioids. Pope, a plans review coordinator for the DCRA, and Gorham, who had a job at a nonprofit, met through work.
“The lure of false friendships and fast money was his downfall,” an attorney for Gorham wrote in court papers.
Federal investigators started trailing Gorham in the spring after a woman in Woodbridge died of an overdose on a mix of drugs that included heroin. Law enforcement saw Gorham meeting with Pope outside the DCRA office in Southwest Washington and began doing controlled buys. Both men were arrested in September. When law enforcement searched Pope’s workspace, they found packages of fentanyl in his coat pocket, according to court records. Pope pleaded guilty late last year to charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.
“You demonstrated a total disregard for the safety of the community . . . when you had so much going for you,” Judge Liam O’Grady said in court.