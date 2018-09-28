A former civilian clerk for the D.C. police department has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, the police said.

The woman, Ronnika Jennings, was 39 when she was charged in April with obstruction of justice in the same case, the police said.

At the time the obstruction charge was filed, police said she was charged with passing secret police intelligence to Derek Brian Turner, then 26, man accused of murder. Authorities said the man was a member of a violent street gang in Southeast Washington. He was charged in the March 2017 fatal shooting of Andrew McPhatter, police said.