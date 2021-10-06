Before 2015, D.C. police traffic-crash reports were public information. But at the start of that year, a department order limited the availability of the reports to people involved in crashes and certain family members and family representatives.
“The order was aimed to protect crash victim confidentiality” and stop them from being solicited by people known as “runners,” the office said in a statement. “These ‘runners’ were in the business of connecting lawyers and accident victims.”
“To circumvent the general order, the ‘runners’ began paying Coles cash in exchange for her providing traffic-crash reports,” the office said.
A department audit found that from June to October 2017, Coles accessed traffic-crash reports 3,367 times and created handwritten ledgers of victims’ names and contact information, as well as details of crashes, including injuries and property damage.
“Coles would then take a picture of the ledger and send them to ‘runners’ via email or text,” the office said.
In a separate June 2017 scheme, the office said, Coles defrauded an insurance company by abandoning her damaged car.
After a friend set the vehicle on fire, Coles falsely reported it stolen and received a $1,000 insurance payment.
She pleaded guilty to bribery and insurance fraud in U.S. District Court in Washington. In addition to the jail sentence, she was ordered to forfeit $40,000 and pay $6,000 in restitution to an insurance carrier.