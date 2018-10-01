A mobile video surveillance unit sits on Upsal Street and Wheeler Road SE during an uptick in violence in 2017. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

A former civilian D.C. police desk clerk fed secret information to gang members during a deadly feud between rival neighborhoods in Southeast Washington, tipping them off to investigations and helping them evade arrest, according to court records.

In less than a year in 2016 and into 2017, police attribute four homicides and 12 other violent acts to the warring crews from Wahler Place and Trenton Park in the Congress Heights community. Police said three other killings might be linked to the groups.

The clerk, Ronnika Michelle Jennings, 40, worked at the Seventh District police station, which covers Congress Heights. Police allege in court documents filed Saturday that she accessed internal password-protected police files 35 times and talked with Wahler Place associates 85 times. One of those associates, Derek B. Turner, is implicated in two killings and several shootings, the court documents say.

Jennings was first charged in connection with the case in June 2017 with 13 counts of obstruction of justice and a single count of conspiracy. On Friday, police announced an additional charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder while armed. She is being detained until a hearing Oct. 5. Her attorney did not respond to calls for comment.

[Civilian police clerk charged with providing inside information to murder suspect]

The latest charge expands the corruption case and provides new details as to what kind of information Jennings allegedly fed Turner and his girlfriend, who police said often acted as an intermediary. The documents say the information Jennings obtained provided Turner and others “with knowledge about police investigations and about their own status as defendants or suspects.” The tips helped them in evading apprehension and “facilitating further violent acts.”

A police spokesman on Monday declined to comment on the case, citing the ongoing investigation. After Jennings was charged last year, Police Chief Peter Newsham called the allegations “disgraceful” and said they “do not represent the standard of ethics that our civilian employees are committed to upholding.”

Jennings is charged in connection with the March 1, 2017 shooting death of Andrew McPhatter, who was fatally shot on Wheeler Road in Southeast, outside his son’s school. Authorities allege Turner was the gunman, and he is awaiting trial on a first-degree murder charge.

Police linked McPhatter, who they said had a gun in his waistband when he was shot, to Trenton Park, according to court records. He was one of six people shot on Wheeler Road in seven days; The Washington Post wrote about his young son and how youth cope with gunfire that is routine in some neighborhoods.

[Young boy devastated by father’s death]

The court documents say that Turner had shot at but missed McPhatter outside his home in February 2017; Turner is charged with assault with intent to kill in that case. Police said he returned to the area the morning of March 1 and fatally shot McPhatter in a vehicle at 10:49 a.m.

Police said Turner called Jennings eight minutes later. They called each other several more times that morning, police said. The next day, court documents say Jennings used her police computer to access files on the shooting.

Authorities in court documents also link Turner to the Jan. 7, 2017 fatal shooting of Devin Hall, 23, who was killed in the 3500 block of 6th Street SE. Turner has not been charged in Hall’s shooting and police said they have not made an arrest. The documents also list more than a dozen other shootings attributed to street battles because of the dispute.

The lengthy court document, or arrest affidavit, is replete with conversations involving Turner, his girlfriend and Jennings.

In July 2017, for example, police said Turner’s girlfriend — referring to Turner by his street name ‘Shay Fatz,’ — texted Jennings on a smartphone, apparently to see whether there werechanges in the investigation.

“Hey this is Shay Fatz girlfriend. You at work?” the woman wrote.

Jennings answered: “No i work 5 a.m to 3.”

The girlfriend texted back, “ Did Yu hear anything? Everything is Everything?”

Jennings responded: “Nope, everything is everything.”

The girlfriend wrote back: “He said Thank You!”