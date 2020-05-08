Authorities charged Johnson with 11 counts, including aggravated sexual battery, indecent liberties, forcible sodomy and object sexual penetration.
Authorities said the incidents occurred at a “residence” in Woodbridge, but did not give further details. Public records show that Johnson has lived in Woodbridge since 2016. Police said Johnson and the girl were acquaintances.
At a bond hearing Thursday, a judge denied Johnson bail and ordered him to remain in jail until his next hearing June 15.
Efforts to identify Johnson’s attorney were unsuccessful. A call to Johnson’s family members was not returned.
According to a D.C. police spokesperson, Johnson started working as an officer in 1987 and retired in 2018. A month after he retired, Johnson returned to work as a senior sergeant until he left again in 2019.
In a statement, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said it was “disheartening to think that a former member of this Department could be involved in such deplorable conduct. Our thoughts are with the survivor and her family.”
Johnson had spent years as a detective and worked his way up to sergeant before he retired.
D.C. police have had other officers involved in sexual crimes involving youths. In 2013, a veteran D.C. police officer, Lindwood Barnhill Jr., was charged with prostituting two teenage girls and possessing child pornography. In 2014, Barnhill pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven years in prison.