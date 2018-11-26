A former D.C. Public Schools employee and her friend, a business owner, pleaded guilty Monday to a federal mail fraud charge stemming from a bid-rigging scheme, authorities announced.

Amber R. Crowder, 39, of the District, and Shauna Marie Brumfield, 40, of Sacramento, face a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison at sentencing in February before U.S. District Judge John D. Bates of the District, although federal advisory guidelines would call for a much less severe penalty.

Brumfield and Crowder, a former DCPS program manager, admitting working together to steer a $300,000 contract to Brumfield to help schedule meetings for special education students, according to a statement by prosecutors, the FBI’s Washington Field Office and the D.C. inspector general’s office.

Brumfield in August 2012 created a company in which Crowder was an undisclosed partner, and Crowder personally recommended the company referring to Brumfield by an alias, falsely stating the company had experience and hiding the women’s other business ties, the pair admitted in plea papers, according to prosecutors.

The company was paid about $222,000, of which about $19,164 was transferred to Crowder, the government said.