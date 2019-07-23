A former employee of a Fairfax County program for the mentally disabled pleaded guilty Tuesday to raping two clients, crimes that resulted in both women becoming pregnant and giving birth.

Bernard Betts King, 61, who was a behavioral technician at MVLE in Springfield, admitted his guilt in the incidents, which occurred in 2017 and 2018, a prosecutor said. Betts King faces life in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 1.

Both rapes were uncovered after doctors examining the women, ages 29 and 33, discovered each was about five months pregnant, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney George Freeman IV said during the plea hearing Tuesday.

Neither woman comprehended what it meant to be pregnant because of their disabilities, Freeman said. They also had trouble communicating with their doctors about their pregnancies and labor, resulting in doctors electing to give one of the women a Caesarean section.

Betts King, who appeared in Fairfax County Circuit Court in a green jail jumpsuit, spoke only to answer a judge’s questions. Abu Kalokoh, an attorney for Betts King, declined to comment after the hearing.



Bernard Betts King. (Fairfax County Police)

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news