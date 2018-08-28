A Fairfax County police officer has been charged with multiple counts in the death of his 6-month-old daughter in Maryland last year, authorities announced Tuesday.

Jason Colley, 38, of Monrovia, Md., turned himself into police in Frederick County on Tuesday after a Maryland judge signed his indictment in the death of Harper Colley, who died in October.

The Maryland state’s attorney for Frederick County said Harper suffered her initial injuries Sept. 19, sparking an investigation.

Authorities did not describe the nature of Harper’s injuries, but said Jason Colley has been charged with child abuse in the first degree resulting in death, child abuse in the first degree resulting in severe physical injury and felony assault in the first degree. Colley is being held on $100,000 bond.

“The charges Colley faces are abhorrent,” Fairfax Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said in a statement. “This afternoon I served Colley notice of separation from employment in accordance with Fairfax County Personnel Regulations and the Code of Virginia.”

Fairfax police said Colley had been with the department for about 10 years and was stationed in Reston. He worked as a patrol officer. Officials said department rules prevented them from discussing whether he had previous disciplinary issues.

Fairfax police said they were notified April 20 that Colley was a suspect in the case. When he reported for his next shift, he was relieved of his duties and all law enforcement powers, police said.

The Maryland state’s attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.