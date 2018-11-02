Tenzin Kunkyab, 33, is a former Fairfax County sheriff’s deputy who was charged with assaulting an inmate at the local jail. (Fairfax County Police)

A former sheriff’s deputy in Virginia has been charged with simple assault of an inmate at a local jail, officials said.

Tenzin Kunkyab, 33, a former deputy for the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office, was charged Thursday with one count of simple assault after an investigation by the Fairfax County Police’s Special Investigations Section.

Kunkyab, of Fairfax, allegedly physically assaulted an inmate on Dec. 20, 2017, at the Fairfax County jail. A warrant was issued Thursday for Kunkyab, and he immediately turned himself in to authorities. He was released on his own recognizance.

The sheriff’s office said Kunkyab, who had been with the department for two years, resigned in February.