A former Fairfax County high school student is facing charges in connection with a trove of photos and videos of 14 underage girls from area high schools, Fairfax County police said Thursday.

Ergi Masati, 18, of Fairfax has been charged with five counts of possessing child pornography for collecting the images in folders in an account with the online file-sharing service Dropbox. Masati graduated from Fairfax High School in 2017.

The trove came to light after someone sent an anonymous letter to the school resource officer at Fairfax County’s Westfield High School in September. The letter contained links to two Dropbox accounts that contained the nude images, according to a search warrant.

Masati was arrested on Oct. 23, police said.

His arrest was not immediately announced, because police were attempting to identify and notify all of the teens who were pictured in the photos and videos. Police said all of the teens have now been identified. They attended several high schools in Fairfax County between 2015 and 2017. All have graduated.

Masati was released on $5,000 bond. His attorney could not be reached for comment.