A former federal prosecutor is expected to announce his candidacy for prosecutor in Fairfax County on Tuesday.

Jonathan Fahey, who worked drug, gang and white collar crime cases during 17 years as a special assistant and assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, will kick off his bid as an independent on the steps of the county’s historic courthouse, he said Monday.

Fahey, who resigned from his position last month, declined to comment further.

He will be running against Steve T. Descano, who narrowly beat longtime incumbent Conmmonwealth’s Attorney Raymond F. Morrogh in the Democratic primary in June. No Republican qualified for the ballot.

The general election is in November.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news