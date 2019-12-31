Torres is serving a one-year sentence on several sex offense charges involving an 18-year-old victim who had been a lifelong patient.

In a statement on that case, Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said the maximum one-year sentence was “simply not enough.”

“This victim will have to live with the emotional scars of Torres’ actions for the rest of her life,” he said.

Will Cockey, a spokesman for the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, said the alleged crimes date as far back as 1980. Cockey said most of the alleged victims were between the ages of 11 and 14, with the youngest being 8 years old at the time.

Officials said Torres’s medical license was suspended after he was arrested for the incident involving the 18-year-old victim in April 2019.

