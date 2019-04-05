A former student at George Mason University was arrested on the other side of the world for making bomb threats against the school and an individual via social media, university police said Friday.

Nassim Darwich, 31, was arrested by Israeli border officials at the Tel Aviv airport and extradited to Virginia via New York on Thursday, officials said.

GMU said that the threats allegedly made by Darwich on March 20 were initially “not credible,” given that he was living in Morocco. The police department also said in a statement that Darwich “is known by law enforcement to make false and irrational statements.”

But GMU authorities worked with Interpol to track Darwich through the Middle East and determined he was planning to return to Fairfax County, leading them to put out five felony warrants for his arrest.

Darwich is being held in the county jail on $100,000 bond.

Along with Interpol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI helped with the case, according to police.

