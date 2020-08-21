During his first visit, in 1996, as a college student in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, the indictment alleges, he met twice with Russian intelligence agents.
The following year, Debbins joined the U.S. Army and served until 2005, including in the Special Forces. He continued meeting with Russian intelligence, according to prosecutors, taking a code name and pledging allegiance to the country.
Debbins provided information on his special force’s unit to the Russian operatives, according to prosecutors, along with the names of counterintelligence operatives and a Special Forces team member he thought might be cooperative. Although he was stripped of command and his security clearance was suspended for a 2004 violation when he was serving in Azerbaijan, it was restored in 2010, the government said.
An attorney has not yet been assigned to Debbins.