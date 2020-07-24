Mosley worked at Howard from 2011 through 2017, initially in the university’s financial aid office and then as associate director of the university’s bursar’s office.
An ongoing investigation by the FBI’s Washington office determined that she conspired with another Howard financial aid office employee to steal from the university, the government said.
Prosecutors in the fraud and public corruption section of the U.S. attorney’s office for the District said it was Mosley who hatched the scheme to steal the funds. Mosley collaborated with Brian Johnson, 35, an alumnus of the university who later served as associate director of Howard’s financial office from 2014 through 2016, prosecutors said.
In fall 2016, Mosley proposed sending the fraudulently-obtained financial aid funds from Howard to Johnson, prosecutors said. Johnson would then give half the proceeds to Mosley in cash or electronic transfers, prosecutors said. As part of the scheme, according to the government, Mosley applied the funds to Johnson’s student account even though he was no longer a student or employed at the school. Prosecutors said Mosley forwarded more than $107,000 to Johnson’s bank account from November 2016 to May 2017.
Last week, Johnson pleaded guilty to the same offense and admitted to sharing half the proceeds with Mosley. Mosley is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 25. Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 25.
The plea agreements were part of a 2018 investigation by Howard University that resulted in the termination of six employees, including Mosley and Johnson.