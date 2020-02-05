The investigation began when officials at South River High School called police on Jan. 30 of last yearand reported that Martin and a student had been seen engaging with “inappropriate contact,” the statement read. Police said they conducted interviews with witnesses including a Jan. 16 interview with the victim, who “disclosed having numerous sexual encounters” with the teacher.

School and police officials said Martin was removed from working at the school and from contact with children last year.

In a letter to school families, Principal William T. Myers informed parents of the investigation and the school’s response. Myers also urged parents to discuss the incident with their children to determine if other students may have had similar contact with Martin.