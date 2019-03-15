A former contract specialist for the U.S. Housing and Urban Development agency has pleaded guilty in a federal bribery scheme that involved giving private information on contracts to a Maryland business in exchange for more than $38,000 in money, travel and hotels and tickets to Washington Redskins and Washington Wizards games.

Authorities said Kevin Jones, 48, of Laurel, Md., was a contract oversight specialist at HUD starting in 1999, with access to bid offers and particular information about businesses.

He along with another former HUD employee and a former employee for a D.C. educational agency were involved in the scheme with the same Maryland company, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu of the District.

[D.C. special education analyst admits to $480,000 bribery scheme]

He made his plea Thursday before a judge in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Prosecutors said that starting in 2010, Jones gave Charles Thomas — owner of a company that offered tech services to the federal and city governments — “non-public information” about pending contracts.

In exchange, Thomas gave Jones tickets to sporting events, travel and cash. The scheme went on for eight years, according to authorities with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

The information Jones gave to Thomas gave him and his company “an unfair competitive advantage” in getting two HUD contracts that were worth more than $4.5 million. Jones personally approved invoices that totaled $3.8 million for work Thomas did on one contract.

Jones received gifts from Thomas and his company that included $13,000 in cash and checks, meals, a camera, a pair of basketball shoes, $6,800 in hotels and travel expenses, plus $17,000 worth of tickets to Washington Redskins games and three Super Bowls and another $1,700 worth of Washington Wizards tickets.

Another former HUD employee, LaFonda Lewis, also pleaded guilty in January in a similar scheme of giving Thomas information in exchange for gifts. Lewis, 57, of Lusby, Md., was a former supervisory contract oversight specialist. She is due to be sentenced in March.

Officials said Thomas, 45, also of Lusby, pleaded guilty last May to several counts of conspiracy and admitted to paying bribes to Jones and Lewis — the two HUD employees — and to Shauntell Harley, who was an employee at the D.C. State Superintendent of Education office in return for payments on contracts.

That employee, Shauntell Harley, 49, of D.C., worked as a special education analyst. She pleaded guilty last spring and was sentenced in July to 56 months in prison for accepting the bribes from Thomas. She was terminated from the agency in 2015.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news