A former government intelligence analyst has been charged in Alexandria federal court with leaking classified information on drone warfare to a reporter.

Daniel Hale, 31, of Nashville was arrested Thursday morning and will appear later in the day at the federal courthouse in Nashville. He worked for both the National Security Agency and as a contractor for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and had a top secret security clearance.

He is charged with five crimes related to the disclosure and faces a maximum of 50 years in prison.

The reporter Hale allegedly shared information with is not named, but the description matches Jeremy Scahill, a founding editor of the Intercept. According to the indictment, Hale approached Scahill at a Washington bookstore on April 29, 2013. Scahill was promoting a book on covert American operations abroad. He encouraged Hale to talk about “working with drones,” the analyst texted a friend, the indictment said.

They remained in contact, and starting in February 2014, according to the indictment, Hale printed 36 documents from his work computer, 17 of which were later published in whole or in part by the Intercept and in a book by Scahill and other reporters, according to the indictment. Eleven of the shared documents were classified.

In October 2015, the Intercept published “The Drone Papers,” a series by Scahill and others based on classified documents related to drone warfare. Scahill published “The Assassination Complex: Inside the Government’s Secret Drone Warfare Program” in April 2016.

The Intercept did not immediately return a request for comment. Two other people have been charged with leaking information to the website — former Air Force linguist Reality Winner and former FBI agent Terry J. Albury.

