A former nurse at the Fairfax County jail was charged with sexually assaulting a female inmate in December 2017, Fairfax County police said.

Christopher Chimera, 39, of Lake Ridge, is facing a sexual battery count for the incident that was reported in October, police said. Chimera was working as a contractor at the jail.

He was recently employed by the Fairfax County Community Services Board as a nurse. The board helps county residents with mental health and substance abuse issues. He is no longer an employee of the board.

Chimera was released on a $2,000 bond, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 29.

Detectives are asking anyone who has experienced similar incidents to contact them at 703-246-7800.

Earlier this month, a Fairfax County Sheriff’s deputy was charged with assaulting an inmate in December 2017, police said. The case is unrelated to Chimera’s case, police said.