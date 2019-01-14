A former Maryland corrections officer was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a bribery and corruption scheme that swept up 18 defendants in 2017.

Prosecutors said Phillipe Jordan Jr. received the sentence Friday following his guilty plea to charges of bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery, according to a statement from the office of Maryland State Prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt.

Authorities arrested Jordan, then an officer at the prison, in October 2017 after he met with an inmate’s twin sister and received $2,000 cash as payment for smuggling heroin and other drugs, tobacco and nine cellphones into the prison, according to prosecutors.

The investigation was part of a two-year probe into corruption at the Jessup Correctional Institute that concluded with 18 defendants who pleaded guilty to charges related to accepting bribes.

Judge Mark W. Crooks suspended all but 3 ½ years of Jordan’s sentence and added five years of probation following his release, prosecutors said.