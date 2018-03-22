A former Maryland substitute teacher and basketball coach secretly recorded two 11-year-old boys in a hotel bathroom while they were traveling with him at an out-of-state game, according to a plea agreement he entered this week in federal court.

Christopher Harris Speights also admitted to posing as a teenage girl on anonymous messaging apps to engage members of the basketball team in inappropriate conversations and then blackmailing them with threats to reveal the conversations unless they met demands for sexually explicit pictures, according to court documents.

The new details in the child sexual abuse case were made public after Speights, 35, of Capitol Heights, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography and one count of attempted production of child pornography in U.S. district court in Maryland. The court documents also reveal for the first time that Speights abused a child while he was chaperoning fifth-grade students on a Bradbury Heights Elementary School class trip.

He also faces state charges, with prosecution pending in Worchester County and a court appearance scheduled for Friday in Prince George’s County Circuit Court.

Speights worked as a substitute teacher at Bradbury Heights and John Eager Howard Elementary School, both in Prince George’s County, for 13 years. But the federal court charges detail only incidents connected to his role coaching the South County Steelers through the South County Sports Academy in 2015 and 2016.

Speights was arrested in 2017 after Maryland State Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about “sexually exploitative images” involving minors on his Dropbox account, according to state and federal prosecutors.

During a search of Speights’s home, authorities seized an iPad that included video he “surreptitiously” filmed while he and his basketball team were in North Carolina for a game in March 2016, his plea agreement states.

“Speights placed his backpack in the hotel room’s bathroom, with his iPad video recording from a hole in the exterior mesh pocket of the backpack,” according to his federal plea agreement. “Speights video recorded the exposed genitals of the two 11-year-old boys without their knowledge, and brought that video recording back from North Carolina to Maryland.”

In incidents dating to October 2015, Speights assumed the username and profile of “nikkytexasgurl” on a social messaging application, appearing to be a teenage girl, court documents also state. He then asked for and received inappropriate photos of an 11-year-old boy.

Under the assumed online identity, Speights “specifically threatened minor boys on more than one occasion that if they didn’t comply with his demands for creating and sending images of themselves engaged in sexually explicit conduct, he would tell ‘Coach Speights’ about the inappropriate online conversations,” his plea agreement said.

Speights requested images from more than 20 minors using the ruse and threat, prosecutors said.

The state charges he faces in Worchester and Prince George’s counties are connected to incidents while he was a coach and substitute teacher, according to federal court papers.

Speights created explicit images of himself with three minor boys in 2015: once during a basketball trip in Ocean City, another time at his Capitol Heights home and another time while chaperoning fifth-grade students on the Bradbury Heights Elementary School field trip.

The school system removed him from its substitute-teaching list after learning of his arrest, Prince George’s district officials have previously said.

John White, a spokesman for Prince George’s schools, said Thursday that “we stand ready to cooperate as needed, but we have received no further information from law enforcement and no confirmation of whether any PGCPS students were involved.”

Speights’s public defenders in federal court and Worchester County did not respond to requests for comment. His public defender in Prince George’s County has previously declined to comment through the duration of the open case.

The school system and South County Sports Academy officials have said they conducted background checks on Speights before he was approved for employment and coaching.

The disclosure of Speights’s case closely followed a major child sex abuse scandal in Prince George’s County involving Deonte Carraway, a former teacher’s aide and volunteer at Judge Sylvania W. Woods Elementary in Glenarden. Carraway leveraged his position as a teacher’s aide and community choir director to film students performing sex acts at school and at his home.

Carraway was sentenced to 75 years in federal prison and 100 years in state prison for dozens of sex abuse charges involving 23 students.

Several civil lawsuits and a class-action lawsuit against Carraway and the school system are pending in Prince George’s County Circuit Court.