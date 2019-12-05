A former baccarat dealer was sentenced to 18 months in prison for defrauding two Maryland casinos out of more than $1 million, according to federal prosecutors.

Ming Zhang, 32, of Alexandria, alerted two co-conspirators to the times he was working at the casinos and when they sat at his table as players, he showed them the decks before dealing cards to them, the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland said in a statement announcing his sentence Thursday. After having a preview of the cards to be dealt, the co-conspirators placed their bets accordingly and agreed to split the winnings with Zhang, prosecutors said.

At one casino on Sept. 27, 2017, Zhang allowed a co-conspirator to take a picture of the deck before replacing the cards to be dealt without shuffling them. A similar scheme occurred at a second casino prosecutors said.

Prosecutors did not name the casinos where the schemes took place, but after his plea agreement was announced last year MGM National Harbor said that it was cooperating with authorities on the investigation and that Zhang was no longer working at the casino.

Zhang pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport stolen funds.

Marc Hall, an attorney for Zhang, declined to comment on the sentence.