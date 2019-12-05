At one casino on Sept. 27, 2017, Zhang allowed a co-conspirator to take a picture of the deck before replacing the cards to be dealt without shuffling them. A similar scheme occurred at a second casino prosecutors said.
Prosecutors did not name the casinos where the schemes took place, but after his plea agreement was announced last year MGM National Harbor said that it was cooperating with authorities on the investigation and that Zhang was no longer working at the casino.
Zhang pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport stolen funds.
Marc Hall, an attorney for Zhang, declined to comment on the sentence.