Ming Zhang, 32, of Alexandria, alerted two co-conspirators to the times he was working at the casinos and when they sat at his table as players, he showed them the decks before dealing cards to them, the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland said in a statement announcing his sentence Thursday. After having a preview of the cards to be dealt, the co-conspirators placed their bets accordingly and agreed to split the winnings with Zhang, prosecutors said.