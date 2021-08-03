According to an affidavit filed July 28 in support of a criminal complaint against Scherer in U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York, Scherer was allegedly making contact with a group called Predator Poacher, described as having online accounts “that purport to be minors.” The group uses the accounts “to chat with adults who later meet for sexual contact,” and then records the contact, interviews the individuals and uploads the videos online, according to the government. The FBI was brought in during late June at the request of the Buffalo Police Department, which received a call from a Predator Poacher group member, according to the affidavit.