The charges in the recent arrest do not appear to be connected to his time as a teacher for Montgomery schools, but prosecutors said in their news release that years earlier, Scherer resigned from the school system “after notice of allegations of misconduct involving a student,” according to a letter obtained in the investigation.
An attorney for Scherer provided no comment. The man’s relatives could not be reached for comment.
According to an affidavit filed July 28 in support of a criminal complaint against Scherer in U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York, Scherer was allegedly making contact with a group called Predator Poacher, described as having online accounts “that purport to be minors.” The group uses the accounts “to chat with adults who later meet for sexual contact,” and then records the contact, interviews the individuals and uploads the videos online, according to the government. The FBI was brought in during late June at the request of the Buffalo Police Department, which received a call from a Predator Poacher group member, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, a Predator Poacher group member made contact with Scherer in early April, using an “Undercover Instagram account” that Scherer apparently thought belonged to a 13-year-old girl. A meeting was planned at a store in Buffalo, according to the affidavit. When Scherer showed up for the meeting, he was confronted by Predator Poacher group members, according the affidavit.
The group interviewed Scherer for nearly an hour, during which he allegedly admitted to being a pedophile, according to the affidavit. The affidavit alleges that Scherer told the group during the interview that “he received nude images from four minor girls.”
The group called police after the interview, according to the affidavit. Two images of child pornography were found on Scherer’s cellphone, prosecutors said.
The government said that reports from 2011 obtained from the Montgomery school system indicate that a fourth-grade student’s parent made a report to an assistant principal “about some concerns she had regarding possible inappropriate behavior by Mr. Scherer while interacting with students.” The student said, according to the report, that when Scherer “has lunch with a particular student,” “he pulls her to him and hugs her, that he has patted her rear end and hips, and that he pressures her to eat lunch with him,” prosecutors said.
According to the affidavit, in a letter from the superintendent of Montgomery schools to the Maryland superintendent of schools sent in September 2011, Scherer resigned from his role as an English for Speakers of Other Languages teacher, of 25 years, “after notice of allegations of misconduct involving a student.” The letter reads: “I recommend that Mr. Scherer’s certificate be revoked.” Scherer’s teaching certificate was revoked, according to the affidavit.
A spokesperson for Montgomery schools said the system would not comment on the arrest, noting that the charges did not occur in its district.
“Montgomery County Public Schools takes all allegations of child abuse and neglect very seriously,” the school system said in a statement. “We hold our employees to a high standard of character and do not tolerate such behavior. The safety of our students is our top priority and we are committed to ensuring we maintain a safe learning environment for all.”