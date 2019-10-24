“The Sheriff’s Office offered the FBI full cooperation during its investigation,” a spokeswoman for current Sheriff Joe Baron said in a statement. “Out of respect for the on-going judicial process, we have no further comment at this time.

McCabe served as sheriff from 1994 to 2016, when he resigned after an unsuccessful mayoral campaign. According to the indictment in federal court in Norfolk, he would give preferential treatment and extra city funds to contractors and ask for gift cards, free catering, campaign contributions and various other gifts in return.

He would negotiate privately with Boyle, according to prosecutors, and instruct employees to give his company inside information on potential contracts, including confidential bids from competitors. Boyle bought McCabe tickets to a Redskins game and a Brooks & Dunn concert, according to the indictment.

The jail medical services contract was worth more than $3 million a year.

Correct Care Solutions, now called Wellpath, continues to provide medical care at the Norfolk jail. The company did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Louisiana-based food service contractor is not identified, but prosecutors say McCabe began soliciting bribes from the firm’s CEO as soon as he took office in 1994, in exchange for food contracts worth more than $1 million a year.

Former employees have accused McCabe of using his office for personal gain in the past; he has denied wrongdoing and said his resignation had nothing to do with bribery allegations.

