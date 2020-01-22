Vanderpool was initially arrested in December but released. He was taken back into custody Tuesday, court records show.

AD

Authorities declined to say whether HIV was transmitted to the victim.

Vanderpool allegedly stopped the woman for speeding around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 6 in Capitol Heights, not far from the Fairmount Heights town limits in Prince George’s County, according to charging documents. In December, police said they were still investigating whether a traffic violation had actually occurred.

AD

Vanderpool asked the woman to get out of the car because she did not have a driver’s license, police said. The woman became upset, and Vanderpool told her he was going to have her car impounded, charging documents say.

A second officer handcuffed the woman while Vanderpool called a towing company, according to charging documents. Vanderpool noticed condoms in the armrest of the car and asked the woman if she was a prostitute.

AD

After the car was towed, Vanderpool took the woman back to the Fairmount Heights police station, charging documents say.

“So what are we going to do about this,” Vanderpool is alleged to have told the woman. He then told her to have sex with him or be arrested and go to jail, according to the charging documents.

The woman said she agreed because she feared for her safety and was unable to leave the police station, charging documents say. Afterward, Vanderpool wrote up citations for the woman, leaving her “confused and crying,” the documents allege.

AD